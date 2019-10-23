Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

There was joy in Ode Ekiti community in Gboyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State last last weekend as electricity was restored after over two years.

It followed series of meetings between the community and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) which led to the installation of bulk prepayment meters before the energisation of the transformers.

A resident, Biodun Akomolafe, described the restoration as a good development, saying the long outage as a lifeless period for the community. “All the artisans fled the community” he lamented.

A meeting between BEDC management led by Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Funke Osibodu and Governor Fayemi in Ekiti had led to the restoration of supple;is to some communities that had been left in the dark..

Osibodu, at a press briefing said ongoing rehabilitation of Ikogosi/Erinijiyan/Ipole Iloro on Aramoko 33kv feeder facilities when completed would allow communities in the areas enjoy stable power.BEDC had during a meeting with Governor Kayode Fayemi assured that power would be restored to the by middle of December 2018. In fulfilment of its pledge, BEDC had restored electricity supply to some communities in the state namel, Erinijiyan, Ipole- Iloro and Ikogosi last December.

Some of the tourism communities which have been out of supply included, Ikogosi-Ekiti, host of the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ipole-Iloro, base of Ariata Waterfalls and Erinijiyan Ekiti.