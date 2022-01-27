From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has announced the offer of a life assurance policy to five members of the anti-cult group in lllah community in Oshimili Local Government Area of Delta for helping to arrest electricity vandals in the community.

Besides, the Disco company also donated cartons of energy-saving bulbs to help the community pay less for power usage.

The company is in a statement signed by its Corporate Affairs Officer, Mr Ibeamaka Odoh, commended Illah Community for its role in the arrest of electricity vandals.

The statement added that the rising cases of vandalism across its franchise areas were not only an economic crime but an act of sabotage against the good purpose and intent of the company.

‘The power sector has been the most hit in the most devastating manner as a result of vandalism.

‘Residential customers, industries, small and medium scale businesses are being starved of power as a result of the activities of vandals

‘The anti-cult group of illah community assisted BEDC in apprehending vandals who vandalised transformers in the community.

‘Vandalism of electricity distribution network and other forms of electrical thefts are serious threats to power sector sustainability and economic growth.

‘Increasing vandalism will force the company to spend money meant to improve electricity infrastructure to repair or replace damaged and stolen installations,’ the statement‎ said, stressing that ‘the fight against electricity vandals is a collective responsibility that can only be sustained through collective effort and increased partnership.’

It said Mr Simple Ugherakpoteni and members of the Asaba business presented the offer on behalf of BEDC management while the community was represented by His Royal Majesty, Obi Sylvester Jugai, the Ogbelani of Illah.

The statement disclosed that about 65 poles of high tension cable conductors in Esaba, Otutuaima, Oghangbla and Iuhre-Ogun communities in Ughelli South local government area of Delta have been vandalised.