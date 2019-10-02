Tony Osauzo and Ghomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Benin Electric Distribution Company BEDC has announced its rollout plan of 190,000 meters within the next two years in Edo State with a monthly cumulative average of 10,000 units under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

Executive Director, Commercial, Mr. Abu Ejoor made this known during a media launch of Edo State MAP by BEDC in Benin, stressing that in taking off, MAP will initially have up to three months of build up roll out, which will eventually pick up with expected monthly rate of 20,000 and 500,000 in all, across its franchise areas.

Mr. Ejoor said BEDC was taking off in two major locations: GRA to Ihama in Benin City and Okpella in Auchi North, adding that customers should cooperate with enumerators going round various locations in Edo and respond promptly to request for completion of enumeration forms.

According to Mr. Ejoor, customers are required to complete the customer data and survey form, after which the MAP officials will assess the customer’s premises in readiness for metering.

However, for the umpteenth time, members of the Edo State Civil Society of Organizations (EDOSCO), yesterday, protested against the poor performance and failure of the BEDC e Electricity Company PLC to meet targets and needs of Edo consumers, calling on the federal government to withdraw the operational licence of the company.

The group faulted the claim by the Electricity Company that it had distributed 190, 000 meters to customers in the state.

Spokesperson and President of EDOSCO, Omobude Agho, accused the Company for taking customers in Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo states for granted in the company’s discharge of its duty to its customers across the states of operation.

He alleged that no meter has been installed among residents in the state contrary to the claim by management of the BEDC.