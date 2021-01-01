From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), yesterday, announced that it has finalised plans to roll out 90,870 meters to customers in its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti in the first quarter of this year.

The Company’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Tayo Adekule, told journalists in Benin that the meters which were allocated to BEDC by National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), would be distributed under the National Mass Metering programme (NMMP) starting from Edo.

He said the metering would be done in phases based on a selected distribution transformers covering 90,870 customers over a period of six months, explaining‎ that out of the total number of meters allocated to BEDC, Edo would get 40,995, Delta 22,247, Ondo 19,453 and Ekiti 8,294.

According to Adekule, metering under this scheme is free adding that all premises have to be enumerated and certified by the electricity inspectors before installation of the meters.

“Customers who have collected tellers for meters under the MAP and have not paid shall not pay any amount to acquire a meter.

“Any amount paid to the account of Meters Asset Provider shall be refunded in 21 days subject to customers providing the account details for the refund .

“Twenty percent of the meters are three phases while 80 per cent are single phase. Customers in Band A which include those with minimum of 20 hours supply, Band B minimum of 16 hours and Band C minimum of 12 hours of power supply will benefit from the metering.

“Band D with minimum of eight hours and Band E minimum of six hours of power supply will benefit from the metering in the second quarter of 2021,” he further explained.

Mr. Adekunle also spoke on the court case between BEDC and Civil Society Organisations in Edo and disclosed that lawyers of both parties have resolved to settle out of court.