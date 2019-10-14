Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc has announced that it plans rollout 572,392 meters within the next two years across its franchise areas covering Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti state under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

The breakdown according to a statement from BEDC are; Edo, 190,000 meters, Delta; 200,200 meters, Ekiti; 67,452 meters and Ondo; 114,740 meters respectively. Executive Director, Commercial, Mr. Abu Ejoor made this known during the Media launch of the MAP scheme held across the coverage areas in Benin, Asaba, Ado-Ekiti and Akure, stressing that in taking off, MAP will initially have up to three months of build up roll out, which will eventually pick up with expected increase in monthly rate, across its franchise areas.

Ejoor disclosed that in Edo state, BEDC was taking off in two major locations; GRA to Ihama in Benin City and Okpela in Auchi North, adding that customers should cooperate with enumerators going round various locations in Edo and respond promptly to request for completion of enumeration forms.

Speaking on current power reality in Edo state, the Executive Director affirmed that 44 per cent of BEDC’s power allocation of 9 per cent from the national grid comes to Edo state, hinting that average of 86,061MW of electricity is delivered to the state monthly. He added that about 14 per cent power generated is lost due to poor network infrastructure, saying work was ongoing to improve the network, adding that “About 36 per cent of power generated is lost through commercial theft or illegal consumption and non-payment of bills. About 30 per cent of power supplied to households are wasted due to inefficient management of use.”

Ejoor equally informed journalists that the 132KV breaker of the 15MVA transformer at Okpella Transmission Station has been replaced with the transformer back to service. “The 1 No 40MVA TCN transformer substation in Auchi is close to completion as the work on the control room has progressed. BEDC has already completed the construction of the associated 33KV lines in readiness to pick load once the project is realized”, he added.