BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has urged relevant state ministries of Lands, Surveys, Environment and Public Utilities to identify, mark and demolish illegal structures/shops/buildings that violate the Right of Way (RoW) of power lines in public interest.

BEDC Safety Manager, Mr. Gilbert Nweke, made this known recently in Benin, Edo State, while presenting a paper on: “Violation of Right of Way of Power Lines and Vandalism of Power Infrastructure” at the World Environment Day organised by Independent Radio and Television (ITV), Benin, in partnership with Frontline Energy and Environmental Consultancy Services (FEECS).

The company also affirmed its readiness to partner with the four state governments under its franchise, in Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, and appealed to them to ensure that relevant laws in respect of the RoW of powerlines are activated by their law enforcement agents to tackle the menace.

‘In line with NEMSA directive, customers that violate the right of way of power lines can be disconnected while distribution companies should not extend electricity supply to prospective customers whose buildings/structures/businesses violate the right of way of power lines,” Nweke said.

According to him, issuing letters of notification of violation of RoW of power lines to identified defaulters and following up with the disconnection of supply would serve as a deterrent to others.