From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City yesterday, adjourned to February 3, 2022, for the third defendant to open his defence in a suit filed by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) against the Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO).

BEDC had instituted a case against the former Coordinator General of EDOCSO, Omobude Agho, and two other civil society actors for opposing purported poor electricity services and exorbitant billings through a peaceful protest.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The claimant approached the court to seek an injunction restraining the defendants from further protests that may lead to entering, sealing or taking over the company’s premises.

Following cross-examinations of the second defendant, Omobude Agho, on Thursday, the presiding judge, Justice Victor O.A Oviawe, consequently, adjourned to February for the third defendant to open his defence.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .