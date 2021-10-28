From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged the Nigeria Police to take adequate measures to secure correctional centres across the state.

This, he said, became compelling in view of the disturbing trend of incessant attacks on correctional centres in some states that share boundaries with Ondo State.

He said: “This latest variant of insecurity calls for concern, especially as contiguous states like Kogi and Ekiti as well as Oyo have suffered similar ordeal in what appears to be well-coordinated breaches aimed at achieving a common goal: setting free crime suspects, particularly those with gang identities.

“In Ondo State, there are several of such suspects standing trial in respect of cases of alleged murder, kidnapping, rape and destruction of farmlands. The most celebrated of such suspects are those standing trial in the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of our elder-statesman, Ruben Fasonranti.

“While the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, has demonstrated considerable capacity in tackling insecurity, it is pertinent the Nigeria Police, especially the state command deploys more men to secure correctional centres in the state.

“All residents are equally enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their respective environments to the law enforcement agencies.

