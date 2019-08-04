Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Worried by the spate of insecurity in the South West and southeast geo-political zones of the country, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo has urged the Federal Government to beef up security in the two regions.

Besides, Ohaneze Ndigbo tasked the Federal Government to ensure that an end comes to all forms of insecurity in the two regions and the country at large. Rising from its quarterly meeting, the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the South West zone called on the Governors of the six states of the zone to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents of the region.

On the recent killings of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Ohaneze asked the Federal Government and all security agencies in the country to fish out the killers of the deceased in no distant time.

Acting president of the organization, Nze Emeka Enwereonye in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, urged the federal government to be alive to its constitutional responsibility of ensuring the safety of all Nigerians wherever they live within the country.