From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned traditional rulers in the South East to beef up their personal securities to avoid being victims of murder.

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful who was reacting to the killing of the traditional ruler of Obudi-Agwa,Eze Ignatius Asor by gunmen in his place, Owerri, Imo State recently in a statement has also denied involvement in the crime.

Powerful said, “IPOB has no hand in this barbarism and we cannot be involved in killing innocent citizens of Biafran that we are dying and going to prison to save.

“We commiserate with the families of the Monarch and those murdered in cold-blood at Obudi Agwa in Oguta LGA, Imo State.

“We are urging all traditional rulers, religious leaders in Biafra Land to understand that there is danger and all should beef up their personal securities.

“There is danger ahead because our enemies are relentlessly extorting and waging war against our leaders,” Powerful stated.