Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A 44-yea-old man, Osondu Ike, yesterday , lost his life during an altercation that broke out at a drinking joint at Uruezeani village, Allor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A witness told our reporter that the deceased, who was having get together with friends, at a drinking joint, suddenly got into a hot argument with one of his friends, Ugochukwu Ngige .

“Some boys in our community were having their usual get together at a joint at Uruezeani village. Boys do gather there every Saturday and Sunday to drink and make merry; but this Sunday’s get together turned bloody; when a fracas broke out between two persons.

“When they started fighting, Osondu, fell on the ground, and Ngige started marching him on the chest, and he collapsed. When Ngige observed that Osondu collapsed, he ran away. That is the much I know about the issue,” said the witness, who introduced herself as Eliza, a shop owner at the area.

President-General of Alor People’s Convention, a lawyer, Ephraim Agubalu, confirmed the development to Daily Sun.