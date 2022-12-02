A music concert tagged: ‘Beer With Us Festival’ will hold in Lagos next year.

Organised by Achievas Entertainment, the show is scheduled for Friday January 6, 2023 at Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos with performances from top local and international artistes, and a host of remarkable DJs.

According to Achievas’ top executives, Daniel Cole Chiori and Paul Cole Chiori, all hands are on deck in organising a standard concert that their brand is associated with.

“While we keep the names of the performing artistes under wrap for now, the concert promises to be the biggest in Nigeria,” Cole said.

He added that guests would enjoy a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC, including an opportunity to have fun in a lush environment with a beautiful ocean view. The festival is, however, open to corporate and individual sponsorship and partnership.