Belgian club, Beerschot broke their transfer record when they splashed € 1.5 million to sign Blessing Eleke from Lucerne of Switzerland, according to various reports.

Beerschot chairman, Francis Vrancken said he believes the striker’s market value will rise even more when he shines with his club. Beerschot were reorgan- ised in 2013.

Eleke, 24, has signed a three-year-contract with the club.