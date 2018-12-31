Tomorrow is another New Year. Different predictions will fly around this season. And, as a deeply religious nation, we will listen with rapt attention. In his now infamous Adoration encounter with former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka threatened to throw some “prophetic stones” today, December 31, 2018. Mbaka, as you know, is the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN). Peter Obi is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the ministry had its bazaar recently. Mbaka made spirited attempts to force Obi to announce his donation like some other politicians who were there. Obi refused to make an open pledge. It was then Mbaka opened the mouth with which he eats yam and cocoyam to say that the way Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, were going, they might fail at the presidential election coming up in February 2019. He also said he would release his prophecies at his crossover mass today. I don’t need to bore you with the other details of the story you already know.

This same Mbaka had earlier reportedly warned President Muhammadu Buhari against his second term bid. Delivering his New Year message earlier this year, Mbaka reportedly said that captive Nigerians would be speedily rescued. He urged Mr. President to wake up and sit up.

“God said you are toying with the privilege given to you. There is no time. Nigerians are dying in your hand; people are not happy with your system. Change or you will be changed,” he noted.

So, what will Mbaka tell Mr. President in his cross-over predictions this night?

Unarguably, Nigeria boasts of sundry prophets and seers. Prior to the return of civilian rule in 1999, for instance, one Rev. Chinecherem Oliwe was sure to be the next civilian President of Nigeria. The man called himself the founder of the Great Mustard Seed Church in Oyigbo, Rivers State. And he had claimed that God spoke to him and assured him that he was the only person ordained to redeem the country. Twenty years after, Oliwe, perhaps, is still waiting on the Lord to fulfill his promise to him.

There is another prophet called Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele. He is the founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos. He always makes New Year predictions and some Nigerians regard him as the Nostradamus of our time.

Some media reports had credited him with many prophecies that came to pass. For instance, they say he predicted that the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, would be sacked; and that came to pass.