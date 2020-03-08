Nigerian security challenges have continued to deteriorate with the growing distrust among the government and Nigerians. Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction and disappointment with way government responds to the killings in the country. The recent massacre of 30 stranded motorists and passengers in Auno village of Borno State is very sad and frightening. While Nigerians are mourning the death of innocent travelers in Borno, another sad story of killings by armed bandits filtered the air that the family of 16 were locked up and burnt to ashes in a village of Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State by suspected bandits. The incessant killings have become the daily occurrence in the country. The frequent attacks by bandits and Boko Haram have indicated that the insecurity is yet over. It is also proved there is no end in sight of the horrific killings in the land. The persistence attacks on defenceless Nigerians have raised several questions on whether the primary function of government which is the protection of lives and properties has been achieved or not? For example, in the last one decade, the country has never known peace. The country is at war with Boko Haram, bandits and killers herdsmen. Sadly, what Nigerians continued to hear from the constituted authorities, the Boko Haram have been technically defeated or the government is on top of the security situation. These calming words from the government officials have failed to stem the tide of killings in the country.

No wonder, in recent times, there have been calls from different angles for Mr President to sack his service chiefs. The House of Representatives, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other civil society organizations disturbed by the killings passed a vote of no confidence on the service chiefs. To them, it seems the service chiefs have overstayed and run out of ideas to confront the security challenges. The call on the President to relieve the service chiefs of their post have fallen in deaf ears. The body language of Mr President has shown the underperforming services chiefs will not be sacked. With this development, it means, Nigerians should continue to bear and tolerate their poor performances. This shows it will take a long time for the country to stop or end the ongoing carnage.

Nigerians are worried on the resurgent killings and the supersonic speed in which the murderers carried out their attacks .When President Buhari expressed surprise and anguish over how Boko Haram and bandits hold the country to ransom, Many blamed the head of our security agencies for not telling the President the true picture of the insecurity. Of course, if the service chiefs who normally hold security meetings with the President had kept him abreast of the gravity of the insecurity in the land, the president would not have expressed surprise that Boko Haram and bandits were still killing helpless Nigerians. During Buhari’s first term, the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists were pushed back or partially crushed courtesy of our gallant troops. However, the gains recorded in the fight against the group have been eroded with the renewed attacks.

The carrot and stick approach to insecurity has yielded desirable result in Zamfara and Katsina states. Armed bandits who agreed to surrender their arms and repented were granted amnesty and integrated into the society. The same approach was adopted by the federal government where repented Boko Haram members are being rehabilitated. However, the sudden demand for community policing in the country is an indictment on our security agencies. There is agitation for the establishment of regional and state security outfits to checkmate the rise of insecurity in the country. Before Nigerians get killed by these terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen, the government should swiftly move and contain their madness. There is also the need for government to address the root causes of insecurity which border on poverty, unemployment and poor governance.

• Ibrahim Mustapha Pambegua wrote from Kaduna State.