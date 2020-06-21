The ongoing abnormalities in the country have been making it uneasy for us to breathe and also gradually taking away the remaining love, peace, unity and the infinitesimal development that have been in place.

The raping of women, killings, poverty, corruption, diseases, ethnic clashes, endless strikes in our universities, brutality against of citizens by the police, the hypocritical government, the lack of stable power supply, the incessant borrowing of billions of dollars that end up in individuals’ pockets, widespread acts of injustice, monetised gospel by men of God, collapse of our healthcare system, kidnapping, robbery, shooting at the Presidential Villa due to the squabble between the President’s nephew (Sabiu) and the ADC to the First Lady, domestic violence and murder of wives by husbands, killing of husbands by wives, indecent dressing that attract and stimulate rape, disregard for our cultural practices that teach morals, insincerity among us and so many more can end the existence of our beloved nation if something is not done now to prevent and preserve the nation.

We need the government, we need our parents, men of God, youths, children and every member of the Nigerian society to play his or her role towards ensuring the sustenance and the continued existence of the nation before it is too late.

Condemnation of all these with the words of mouth, writings in the newspapers, magazines, broadcasting on radio, television and so on, by the authorities and the entire citizens cannot bring the desired solution. Loving one another, treating all as members of one family, coming together to work collectively to fix things and revive the nation is what we should do now and do so fast.

The rapists should stop raping, the armed bandits should not invade and kill again, Boko Haram should stop the insurgency, kidnappers should stop abducting people, armed robbers should desist from robbery, the men of God should stop telling people what they want to hear, but what they should listen to and change for good, the herdsmen should stop destroying peoples’ farms, killing them and taking over their farmland for their cattle to graze, the government should do the needful by administering fair justice to everyone seeking for justice, the government should provide the basic needs of life to everyone in order to prevent some crimes that occur because of hunger, unemployment and other elementary things that are needed.

How can we breathe when all the above mentioned abnormalities and more are kneeling on our neck and pressing hard? We can’t breathe.

• Awunah Pius Terwase, Emmanuel Okpen, Isaac Ikenna Chukwuemeka and Anne Ugbogu jointly wrote from Mpape, Abuja, FC