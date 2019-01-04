Indeed, some youths recently held statewide protests over reports that the rights of some citizens were violated and perceived lack of action against the bandits. The paralyzing security situation in the state tends to make some people to read politics in the mindless violence. The killings must be stopped now before more harm is done.

Let the Federal Government send more troops to Zamfara so that they can crush the bandits without further delay. There are fears already that the killings may affect food security in the country if nothing is done urgently to check the heinous criminality. This is why the government must do something urgently to stop the bloodletting in Zamfara and other states in the country.

The orchestrated killings and the protests by youths may have necessitated the unpatriotic calls in some quarters for emergency rule in the state. The carnage in Zamfara State is seriously affecting governance, the economy and human development. Last week, 37 citizens were reportedly killed by the hoodlums. In the last two years, not less than 3,000 people were killed by bandits in Zamfara State, while 682 villages and towns were reportedly sacked.

About 2,706 farms were also destroyed, 13,838 cattle and 11,088 sheep and goats were stolen. The crisis has left 2,000 homes destroyed, 500 cars burnt and over 500 people kidnapped for ransom in the state. Over N1.2 billion was paid as ransom to secure the release of abducted residents. The Zamfara State Government has reportedly spent about N7 billion in the past seven years in the war against the bandits. We condemn the rising violence in Zamfara State and call on the Federal Government to do all within its powers to subdue the bandits.