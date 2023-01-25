From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Biafra De Facto Customary Government, a pro-Biafra group, has maintained that it will not stop the agitation for a Biafra nation despite its support for the general elections. The group emphasised that beheading or attacking fellow Igbos is not part of their struggle.

According to a statement by the Head of Communication of the group, Uche Mefor, such violent acts are against the principles of Biafra agitation and barbaric to Igbo people.

Given reasons for asking Igbos to participate fully in the forthcoming election, Mefor said “We have maintained that rather than dissociating ourselves from the democratic process in Biafraland, our people should rather embrace it in the wider context of playing the Biafra territorial politics.

“For Biafra to be restored, Biafrans must first take the political control of Biafraland by electing pro-Biafra politicians from the local government to the state houses of assembly and to the governorship positions.

“The first strategic step against disruption of election or election boycott is for Biafrans to first get their PVCs and engage in the democratic process in Biafraland. Those embarking on the disruption of the elections are in the minority and will be overwhelmingly overpowered by the collective will of the people of Biafra

“Communities in the entire Biafraland must collectively collaborate with the law enforcement agencies and expose the criminals who masquerade as freedom fighters but go about torturing, slaughtering, and beheading Igbo Biafran sons and daughters. That is not freedom fighting but criminality”. Mefor stated.

Meanwhile, Mefor has also disclosed the change of leadership of the Biafra De Facto Customary Government. He said Dr Obidi Obienu now replaces Asari Dokubo as its Chancellor after its election held in November 2022.