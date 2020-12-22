From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Operatives of the Imo State Command have arrested two murder suspects for beheading a yet to be identified man which they had subsequently planted in the water tank of one Emmanuel Onuwa to incriminate him and his family.

The spokesman of the Command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), said that the suspects had murdered an unidentified person and had hidden the victim’s severed head in a water tank in Emmanuel Onuwa’s compound as a result of which he and his children were arrested.

The decomposing human head was recovered from the water tank at his compound.

Ikeokwu further revealed that Emmanuel Onuwa in a bid to prove his innocence through his lawyer wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police requesting that the case be re-investigated.

‘Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac O Akinmoyede, ordered a revisit of the matter. However, on August 8, 2020, at about 2300 hrs, upon discreet and painstaking investigation, [the police] arrested Onumajuru Godwin, 61-years-old and Agubosim Chukwuemeka, 41-years-old, for planting the human head in the water tank,’ the police spokesman stated.

‘Preliminary investigation revealed that both parties have been involved in a running battle over a land dispute, thus necessitating the setting-up of Emmanuel Onawa, in order to ensure that he is jailed, that way they can have unhindered access into the disputed land.

‘They confessed to the crime, but claimed that they got the head from a corpse at Njaba river bank, efforts are ongoing to identify the corpse, while the investigation is ongoing.’