AccessBET, a leading sports bookmaker in Nigeria has announced hip hop superstar, Davido as its official brand ambassador.

Consequently,, Davido will represent the brand’s image as well as appear on all AccessBET’s marketing campaigns.

Reacting, the music super star expressed delight, describing Accessbet as one of the best sports betting bookmakers in Nigeria.

“I am a massive fan of Ronaldo and I also love boxing so this partnership brings me closer to the things I have passion for. I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and I am looking forward to working with AccessBET,” he said.

Speaking, AccessBET’s General Manager , Kayode Akinbo, maintained that the company is pleased to welcome the multiple-award winning superstar as their brand ambassador. According to him, Davido’s vibrant persona and worldwide appeal is something they love at AccessBet and this represents another positive step in the right direction for the brand.

