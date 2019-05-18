Gone are the days when gele is attributed to old “mama” probably because of the old-fashioned styles. Now, gele styles have evolved and are different from what they used to be.

Gele has become part of the celebrity fashion especially at weddings because of the added extra spice to it. Your outfit is never complete without headgears for those celebrity weddings.

Gele has evolved from the fold-by-fold (layers) style, to more creative styles that would make you stand out at events. One good thing about it is that, there are a lot of creative and glamorous style options to choose from. They include: bow gele, side-twisted fan gele, switch gele, the rose gele, flowery umbrella gele, side rose, among others.