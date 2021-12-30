The man Jose Paseiro’ whose name is yet to ring a bell in the ears of soccer loving Nigerians, has been handed a chance to guide the Super Eagles to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nation in Cameroon.

If he does well, he will become the 48th handler and the first coach of the Nigeria national team to have come from Portugal.

Sportingsun.com, further gathered that the Portuguese who last managed Venezuelan national team before stepping down in August 2021, was recommended to the NFF by erstwhile Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho.

Paseiro, 61, resigned as Venezuela coach after working for over a year with out being paid. He led Venezuela to the 2021 Copa America where he lost 2 games and drew 2 games which wasn’t enough to make it out of the group stage.