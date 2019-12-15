I

n a world where £200million is the going rate for football’s best talent, the ability to snap up a top player on a free transfer is, well, priceless.

Over the last few seasons we have seen a handful of superstars move to big clubs for nothing after winding their contracts down, with the likes of Bayern Munich nabbing Robert Lewandowski from bitter rivals Dortmund in 2014 a prime example.

But next summer could see some of the most valuable stars ever become free agents, and players with six months left on their deals are able to speak with interested parties from January 1.

Sportsmail looks at the biggest names out of contract next year, assessing what their future holds and which clubs they could end up at.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner has quickly become one of the highest-rated players on the planet after helping Los Blancos to four Champions League triumphs and one La Liga title.

Surrounded by Galacticos at Madrid, he quickly realised his full potential with his key passes and bursting runs forward, but now at the age of 34 he represents an incredible deal on a free and would likely still start for most top sides.

It’s been reported that Real are looking to move Modric on and focus on a younger generation of talent and a transfer to Serie A looks most likely, with both Inter and AC Milan rumoured to be interested in snapping him up.

David Silva

Club – Manchester City

City’s long servant Silva has enjoyed enormous success at the club after helping the team win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

The Spanish playmaker announced he would leave at the end of the season last summer, and now has the chance to become a landmark signing for a new team. He has been linked to Qatar, Japan and the MLS.

Edinson Cavani

Club – PSG

The Uruguayan goal-machine will guarantee you 20+ goals a season wherever he plays, he’s proved that during his prolific career that has amassed 348 goals in 568 career outings.

PSG recently signed Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan and the Argentinian has impressed so far. The French side only deploy one striker, which could force a decision for Cavani, who is still in talks for a new deal.

But the player has dropped a hint that he could soon hang his boots up, despite interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

Pedro

Club – Chelsea

As Frank Lampard’s youth revolution at Chelsea has taken flight, Pedro has found a starting berth harder to come by, making just three league appearances this term, and with the Spaniard turning 33 next summer, it may be time for the next chapter of his career.

A return to Spain seems the common sense move, and Pedro himself has admitted he is interested in a return to his boyhood club Barcelona. Chelsea may opt to cash in on him in the January window now their transfer embargo has been lifted.

Tahith Chong

Club – Manchester United

The 20-year-old has reportedly informed the Old Trafford hierarchy that he does not intend to sign a new contract, leaving United with deja vu after watching Paul Pogba walk away as a teenager in 2012.

And just like where the Frenchman ended up, Chong has been linked with a free transfer to Juventus.

The move would come as a blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Holland U21 star is a talented winger with plenty of potential.

Christian Eriksen

Club – Tottenham

Valued at around £100m, Danish midfielder Eriksen has made no secret of his wish to pursue pastures new after six years at Tottenham, although his dream move to Real Madrid failed to materialise in the summer.

It’s possible Los Blancos were biding their time and waiting to snap him up on a free, and will have the chance to begin talks with the player in January if they wish to do so.

If Madrid don’t make a move, Eriksen won’t be short of Interest, with PSG thought to be admirers.

Toby Alderweireld

Club – Tottenham

Another Spurs star linked with a transfer away in the summer but ended up staying put, Alderweireld was available for £25m but no one opted to put a bid in despite reported interest from Roma and the clause expired.

Again, many clubs might be waiting to bring him in for free instead, with Roma likely to be front runners again, although Manchester United are thought to be long-term fans of the Belgian.

Fernandinho

Club – Manchester City

Combative midfielder Fernandinho has played a key role in three title triumphs since his move to City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. With 270 appearances he has proven himself to be a vital cog in the Pep Guardiola machine.

But he will be 35 by the time May comes around, and most would expect his best days to be behind him, although the Brazilian has insisted he still feels in good shape physically and will ‘play for as long as my mind will allow me’.

Nathaniel Clyne

Club – Liverpool

Clyne moved to Anfield for £12.5m in 2015 and looked set to nail down Liverpool’s right back slot, but the emergence of youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has made his future at the club tricky.

He was sent to Bournemouth on loan last year, but didn’t do enough to secure a permanent move after making 14 appearances.

A free transfer to another bottom half side could help resurrect the 28-year-old’s career.

Eric Bailly

Club – Manchester United

Centre-back Bailly is out of contract next summer at the age of just 25. Big things were expected of the Ivorian after signing for United in 2016, but he has not kicked on and hasn’t played a game for the club this season due to injury.

The Red Devils signed the defender from Villarreal for £30m, but still see a future for him at Old Trafford and want to keep him to maintain strength in depth at the back.

Arsenal have been linked with a move given their own struggles in defence.

Nemanja Matic

Club – Manchester United

The Serbian has failed to deliver at Old Trafford since his £35m switch from Chelsea and is reportedly keen on the exit door.

With his deal set to end, he has a clear escape route and he has been linked to Inter Milan having featured under boss Antonio Conte during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Giorgio Chiellini

He might be turning 36 next summer and is currently injured after rupturing his cruciate ligaments, but which club wouldn’t want the colossus that is Giorgio Chiellini in their squad, just to have around the place?

The Italian oozes experience and leadership and is a serial winner having won eight Scudettos and four Coppa Italias for the club. With the veteran saying recently he would only play for two more seasons, does he have one more big club left in him?

Boubakary Soumaré

Club – Lille

This really would be a steal – at just 20 years of age powerful defensive midfielder Soumare is up for grabs next summer. The French youth star has been compared to Paul Pogba with his physical nature and technical skills.

And with United fearing Pogba will soon be on his way out of Old Trafford, the youngster could slot in perfectly in midfield should the Red Devils be forced to sell the World Cup winner.

Willian

Club – Chelsea

Willian has admitted that Barcelona made an offer for him last year but is content in London

The Brazilian winger has had a trophy-laden six years at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League, but with his contract winding down, now could be the time for a new challenge.

He has admitted Barcelona had an offer rejected for him last year, but the Catalan side have since signed Antoine Griezmann and have promoted Ansu Fati to the first team squad.

Instead, Willian could be tempted to make a move back to Brazil and has spoken of his desire to return to Corinthians, where he started his career.

Olivier Giroud

Club – Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has been frustrated this season and may have to look elsewhere for game-time

The towering French forward is always a handful for defenders and would be a valuable asset for any Premier League side, but has found himself marginalised under Frank Lampard this season, with the much younger Tammy Abraham impressing up front.

The 33-year-old has been urged to move on by his national side boss Didier Deschamps and warned his international future may be at risk if he does not start getting regular football soon. Chelsea are reportedly willing to let him leave and both West Ham and Crystal Palace are thought to be suitors.