Declan Emelumba

When he was elected into the Nigerian Senate for the first time, many Nigerians were astounded that he was gifted a committee chairman as a rookie senator. His constituents in Imo West Senatorial District were also surprised at the speed with which he integrated himself among his colleagues with the concomitant benefits coming their way, including constituency projects and federal government attention generally.

And the entire Igbo nation also benefited from that “wide reach” when Senator Hope Uzodimma as chairman of Senate Committee on Aviation caused the Akanu Ibiam International Airport to be remodeled, among other airports. He worked closely with then Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah.

Why it became easier for Uzodimma to work with every Nigerian is because of his attitudinal disposition, which, ultimately, dictates his response to anything Nigerian. Unlike some of his colleagues who merely mouth One Nigeria as a slogan, Uzodimma deeply believes in the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country such that no sacrifice is too much for him to make to ensure that Nigeria sustains its oneness. That accounts for his broad connections across the country. That informs his political orientation. That navigates his social inclinations. From Sokoto to Obudu and from Okitipupa to Gwada, Uzodimma is at home in this country, making friends, forging alliances and generally working for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

When, eight months ago, it pleased God to make him the governor of Imo State, he saw it as a higher calling to propagate his unity gospel. In the formation of his cabinet, he brought in people from all parts of the country. But in more ways than one, he became a soothing voice in a volatile polity where ethnic and religious considerations often obfuscate the collective interest of the nation. Oftentimes, Uzodimma’s interventions in national polity are misconstrued by ethnic champions, but his patriotism remains unassailable. Even when it does seem as if he is swimming against the tide, a deeper introspection of his submissions never fails to throw up the real substance of the matter, to wit, Nigerians must subsume their personal and group interests for the overall good and wellbeing of the nation.

It was not surprising that a group of Nigerians had taken more than a passing interest in the character of the Imo State governor and found him worthy to be bestowed with a befitting title of Pan-Nigerian Governor as a sign of appreciation and encouragement of his activities. Indeed, as the youths revealed in their letter to the governor conveying the conferment of the title, when the executive of the famous Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youths Leaders in Nigeria (CENYLON) came up with the idea of conferring Uzodimma with the Pan-Nigerian Governor title, it received unanimous acceptance among the members.

The fact that there was no dissenting voice showed that the youths themselves, as leaders of tomorrow, are well aware of those who are pointing them to the right direction. The youths, led by their national president, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, and the deputy national president of Ohanaeze Youths, Kingsley Dozie, had explained in Owerri that they bestowed the title on Uzodimma because “he is the most outstanding and committed promoter of national unity and peaceful co-existence in the country.”

Referencing the governor’s several peaceful engagements among the various ethnic groups in Nigeria, appointments of non-Imo indigenes into his cabinet and seizing every opportunity that comes his way to always preach the message of a united Nigeria, the coalition said they found in the Imo governor a worthy recipient of their meritorious honour, particularly now that the nation is facing some challenges. They, therefore, encouraged Uzodimma to continue to support Nigerian youths and maintain his leadership qualities that have endeared him to his people and his disposition to peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians.

It is instructive that when Gov. Uzodimma received the honour, his words to the youth centred on the love of country above other considerations. He told them that, if the youths imbibe patriotism and work assiduously for the unity of Nigeria, it means that the future of the country is assured. According to him, the coalition, comprising young men and women from Fulani, Idoma, Fulfude, Tiv, Ijaw, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and others, has demonstrated by coming together as a great symbol to encourage national unity that they want to sustain the unity of Nigeria. He pledged to continue to do all the things he had done to attract the attention of the youths and the honour.

Whereas it takes little or nothing for a governor’s aides to procure an award for their principal, there is no gainsaying the fact that this particular honour is as genuine as it is deserving. Although Uzodimma did not work for the unity of Nigeria to be rewarded, the action of the youths is a signal to our leaders that they are being watched. It also means that posterity is standing by to judge all our leaders, especially those beating the drums of war and ethnic divisions.

But more importantly, as Nigeria draws nearer to celebrating its 60th independence anniversary, the gesture of the youths should challenge us to reflect on our journey so far vis-à-vis the patriotism and selflessness of our pre-Independence leaders who toiled to make Nigeria one, even when they had an opportunity to carve out their own empires.

The question should be whether our current leaders still remember what their peers did to leave a country for them. It should also remind us of the days an Hausa man was a mayor in the present Anambra State and an Igbo man had a seat in Kano parliament.

It is a thing of joy that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has not forgotten those days. It is even gratifying that he has taken practical steps to challenge our sense of patriotism by his actions and interventions in our national life. While congratulating him for this meritorious award as Pan-Nigerian Governor, the youths have done well by appreciating the good works he is doing to sustain a peaceful and prosperous nation.

•Emelumba is Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Imo State