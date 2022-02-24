By Aidoghie Paulinus

After much preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games, the event eventually kicked off amidst funfair on February 4, 2022. The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday night.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Delegations from over 90 countries and regions attended the ceremony, together with world leaders which included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, among others.

As part of the Olympic tradition, members of Team Greece were the first to enter the stadium during the parade of athletes, followed by Team Turkey. As the host of the Winter Olympics, Team China were the last to march. Speed skater Gao Tingyu and skeleton athlete Zhao Dan carried the Chinese national flag for the squad.

At the end of the ceremony, the Olympic Cauldron was lit at the center of the stadium by the torch that had passed through the hands of some 1,200 torchbearers, including Bach himself, during a three-day relay in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. In the following 16 days, some 2,900 athletes competed in 109 events of 15 disciplines under seven sports at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Winter Games open after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach delivered his speech.

“This Year of the Tiger is also an Olympic Year,” Bach said, adding that “Both the Year of the Tiger and the Olympic Tiger stand for ambition, courage and strength.”

Bach continued: “Today, thanks to this ambition, China is a winter sport country. Well over 300 million people are engaged in winter sports in about 2,000 ski resorts and ice rinks.”

Addressing the athletes, Bach said: “Dear athletes, we are all standing with you. We are all supporting you. We are all cheering you on.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Giving a toast at the welcoming banquet of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on February 5th, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in the name of his wife and himself, extended a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests travelling to China and attending the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Xi said: “I sincerely thank all governments, peoples and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. In particular, I wish to express my appreciation to all the friends present here who have overcome difficulties and inconveniences caused by COVID-19 and come all the way to Beijing to cheer for the Olympic Winter Games and for China.

“Last night, the Beijing Olympic Winter Games officially opened at China’s National Stadium. After 14 years, the Olympic cauldron has been lit once again in Beijing, making the city the world’s first to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Committed to organizing a green, inclusive, open and clean Games, China has made every effort to counter the impact of COVID-19, earnestly fulfilled its solemn pledge to the international community, and ensured the smooth opening of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games as scheduled.

“Greater public participation in winter sport contributes to the Olympic Movement. By preparing for and organizing the Olympic Winter Games and promoting Olympic winter sport, China has popularized winter sport among the ordinary people, achieved the goal of engaging 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice, and made new contribution to the cause of Olympism worldwide.”

Zhang Yimou, who is behind the epic opening ceremony of the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008, was again the chief director for the 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony. Snowflakes were at the heart of his central idea for Friday night’s show, which featured them in two programs. The lighting of the Olympic flame also carried the same motif. Speaking on the concept for the opening ceremony in an interview with China Media Group, Zhang said: “Different snowflakes come to Beijing and assemble into a giant snowflake of humankind.”

Countries and regions that attended the event

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries and regions gathered for the Beijing 2022 in this city that has hosted both Summer and Winter Games. They competed under the Olympic flag, and share the joy and passion of sports.

About 170 official representatives (government representatives at the vice-ministerial level or above) from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, including 31 heads of state and government, important members of the royal families and heads of international organizations, travelled long journeys to China for the great event and cheered for the winter sport athletes. Olympians from different countries not only lived up to the Olympic motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together” on the field, but also removed arriers and promote friendship through interactions.