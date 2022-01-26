All eyes are set on China as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Friday, February 4, 2022. But before the Olympics comes to a close on Sunday, February 20, 2022, the world must have had a full dose of the thickness of the People’s Republic of China, a country flowing with abundance of milk and honey under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of the games, China, as characteristics of the Asian and world giant, displayed uncommon passion and innovation in the unveiling of world’s first intelligent, autonomous high-speed train. The brand new, state-of-the-art Fuxing bullet train, is said to be the world’s first intelligent and autonomous high-speed train with a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour and a 5G live broadcast studio on board, to serve the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Sun Zhang, a Mass Transit Expert and Professor at Shanghai Tongji University, pointed to one special bonus in that Beijing and Zhangjiakou have linked up all the game venues, from indoor ice sports stadiums in the city of Beijing to outdoor ski resorts in the suburb of Yanqing and those in Hebei Province, with a carefully knitted web of subways, intra-city railways and high-speed railways that enable people to travel in a time-efficient manner.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony of the games, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of China, Mr Wang Wenbin, noted the support and expectations expressed by athletes and people from all walks of life in many countries, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and other international organizations for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, “The excellent and efficient preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are there for all to see, and the rigorous and scientific epidemic prevention and control work has been widely praised. The Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), along with the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), have published two editions of the Beijing 2022 Playbooks and formulated anti-epidemic rules for all stakeholders.”

Wang continued: “The relevant measures are formulated in accordance with the latest COVID-19 scientific research, expert opinions and the experience of major international competitions and have been proven effective in test events and training sessions. These strict and strong prevention and control measures will protect the health and safety of athletes and all stakeholders to the greatest extent possible nd ensure the safe hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled.”

Wang also recalled President Xi’s New Year address that “We will spare no effort to present a great Games to the world.”

“On the first working day after the New Year holiday, President Xi made another field trip to inspect the preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This fully demonstrates that the Party and the Chinese government give priority to the preparations and sends three key messages to the international community.

“First, China honours its word. President Xi stressed that it is China’s solemn pledge to ensure the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are “a full success.” For more than six years since Beijing won the bid to host the Olympic Games, China has been focusing on popularizing winter sports southward, westward and eastward. As a result, more and more Chinese have set foot on ice rinks and snow resorts, making winter sports popular and meeting the objective of “involving 300 million people in winter sports.” The principles of hosting a “green, inclusive, open and clean” Olympic Games have been effectively implemented in constructing the venues, organizing the events and providing services for the Games,” Wang also said.

Wang further expressed the readiness of China to host the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, stating that after years of efforts, preparations are basically all set.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“In terms of events organization, the “Experience Beijing” test matches have successfully concluded. All 12 sports venues in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou have been built and put into use with GAISF’s certification. The service and support system has been completed, covering the Olympic Village, volunteers, media centre, medical assistance and contract hotels,” Wang disclosed.

Bing Dwen Dwen (冰墩墩)

In Mandarin Chinese (the official dialect of China), “Bing” has several meanings, though the most common is ice. The word also symbolises purity and strength, while “Dwen Dwen” means robust and lively, and also represents children.

The new Olympic mascot will serve as an ambassador for winter sports, bringing joy to those who participate in and watch the Olympic Winter Games. “Bing” means ice and also symbolises purity and strength, and “Dwen Dwen” represents children. The mascot embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.

Shuey Rhon Rhon (雪容融)

The name “Shuey Rhon Rhon” has several meanings. “Shuey” has the same pronunciation as the Chinese character for snow, while the first “Rhon” in Chinese Mandarin means to ‘to include, to tolerate.’ The second “Rhon” means ‘to melt, to fuse’ and ‘warm.’ Combined, the full name of the mascot promotes the desire of having greater inclusion for people with impairments throughout society, and more dialogue and understanding between the cultures of the world.

Shuey Rhon Rhon is a Chinese lantern child, whose design features elements from traditional Chinese paper cutting and Ruyi ornaments. The Chinese lantern itself is an ancient cultural symbol in the country, associated with harvest, celebration, prosperity and brightness.

For more information: Official website of IOC: https://olympics.com/en/beijing-2022/

Official website of Beijing Organizing Committee: https://www.beijing2022.cn/en/