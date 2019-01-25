A father-son relationship is one that should be embraced in high repute. The importance of a father in the overall psychological, socio-cultural and moral health of a child can never be on the over appraisal gauge, if anything, it has been watered down.

A great dad should not just be available for the financial provision of the family alone, but should be available to see through the learning process and growth of his children. A good father should model good behaviour for his son too.

Here are some things that every father must teach his son.

Teach him how to be a gentleman. A firm handshake and looking the other person in the eye carries with it respect, dignity, and strength. Opening a car door for a woman; standing up at the table when she is seated, and carrying a heavy bag for her displays honour.

Teach him how to treat women right. A father should teach his son the right way to treat women and the best attitude to show unto them. Dads can carry out this lesson by simply leading by example.

Your son should learn to respect women physically by honoring their bodies and accepting that it is reserved for their future husbands. He should respect a woman emotionally by understanding that she has a very special way of thinking and feeling that are different from his.

Teach your son basic domestic activities. It is shame when a male child cannot do simple basic domestic activities all by himself. He should be taught to knot a tie, tie the lace of his shoes and boots right, iron his shirts and trousers and even shaving. A great Dad can also show his son that men can also cook and that it is not a region strictly accessible to women alone.

Teach your son to be a man of integrity. Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching. C.S. Lewis makes this one really clear. Teach your son to be a man who speaks the truth and lives by the truth.

Teach your son to take responsibility. Do what you say you will do, do it right, and do it with excellence. When you don’t do something the right way, man up and own it. That means apologize immediately without excuses and pursue doing it the right way the next time.

Teach him the importance of hard work. We were all created to work and work is good. Work is necessary for a productive life. Work teaches self-discipline. Work is not only healthy for the body but also healthy for the mind.

Teach him how to fight back. A father should be able to train his son how to be a fighter. This does not necessarily involve the training of strength in physical combat but also how to react when push comes to shove.

He should be taught how to handle bullies, how to keep his cool, and how to handle provocation. He should know that kindness is not a weakness, but a virtue. A dad should train his son to be able to defend himself when danger takes a shot.