You have heard it before, be slow to anger. You also need to be slow to give advice when you should only be listening, and you need to stop instantly reacting with annoyance to things that truly are the small stuff.

You need to wait an hour or two before you shoot off a rude knee-jerk reaction email reply to someone who doesn’t really deserve it, and you need to stop neglecting to fully digest a tense situation before you go off the deep end and regret the words you spew out.

If someone provokes you, inhale, exhale, pause, then speak or just don’t speak. You would be amazed at what you would hear when you are quiet.