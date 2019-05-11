Couples who are trying to conceive are going through lots of stress. Some people may think it’s easy for them and claim they are having lots of sex, but no one sees the strains of trying so hard to have a child while it seems so easy for others.

Trying to conceive can be stressful, especially if it is taking a very long time. It impacts a couples’ life more than outsiders may know. Here are some ways trying to conceive stresses couples out that people gloss over:

Your friends want constant updates

Once you announce that you and your partner are trying to conceive, every time you see your friends, they want an update. They ask if you are pregnant yet, which makes the fact that you aren’t pregnant yet hurt even more. As if you aren’t sad enough, you have to let your friends down.

Your parents talk about wanting grandkids

Your parents know you are trying to conceive and are excited about being grandparents. They are putting pressure on you now as if there’s anything you can do to speed things up because they have ideas of grandbabies in their heads.

Fertility treatments are expensive

If you need help like fertility treatments, things get expensive, fast. It can be a huge burden on your finances, and any time a couple is stressed about money, their relationship takes a hit.

Sex becomes a chore

Sex ceases to be fun and feels very utilitarian. You don’t have the luxury of just having sex when you feel like it—you have to do it even when you don’t feel like it so you can try to have a baby.

Sex is highly scheduled

When you are trying to conceive, sex is also highly scheduled. It’s all about your ovulation period. So even if you are literally in the middle of fighting with your partner, you have to set that aside and have sex if you are ovulating—even when you are not feeling each other.

It looks easy for everybody else

There are days you both become frustrated because it seems like everybody else becomes pregnant so easily. There are even couples who don’t want to be pregnant who are pregnant.

The doctors’ appointments are time-consuming

You have to go to a lot of doctors’ appointments. You are both taking your lunch breaks to do this. You are arguing if one of you is late. Just attending these appointments is stressful.

Other announcements pale in comparison

Everybody is anticipating your baby announcement. So if you announce anything else, like a promotion, people aren’t that excited for you. They wanted your announcement to be about a baby.

People give you lots of unsolicited advice

Everybody and their mothers give you unsolicited advice and checks in to see if you took it. It’s like you are given homework every week so that you can get pregnant immediately.

Ovulation rules everything

Your ovulation rules your lives. You have to miss events because you will be ovulating that night and have to do it a bunch. You start to feel antisocial.