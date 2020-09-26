Rita Okoye, Lagos

Multi-talented artiste Sweetcorn has opined in no uncertain terms that being labelled an up-and-coming artiste is not complementary but rather problematic for a budding artiste.

He vented his opinion during his reminiscence on the early challenges that came his way while he was a greenhorn in the music industry.

‘There is a stigma associated with the term “up-and-coming artiste” which manifests in the people at times treats you as if they have written you off as someone who has no chance of succeeding in the industry,’ he told Sun News.

Sweetcorn (a sobriquet derived from Cornelius Kelechi Jideofor, his real name) is a rapper and a songwriter who started music as a chorister and was already recording in the studio as far back as 2009 but had to put his music career on hold in 2010 when he moved to the UK for studies.

He returned to the music scene in 2018 with his first single titled ‘Don’t Go’. He is best known for the single ‘Secure the Bag’ which he described as a hustle anthem that he wrote for him and his friends.

He has since released other popular singles, including, ‘I Love you’, ‘On my mind’, ‘Follow follow’, ‘Answer prayers’, and ‘Naija4sale’.

Inspired by the likes of highlife singer Flavour and rapper Falz, he is yet to have any collaboration with any artistes, but Sweetcorn already has a November 6 release date for his new album.

The artiste, who is also a web developer, declared that he will not be joining the ‘baby mama’ club which is a common trend among male celebrities. ‘I have a wife,’ he said, ‘and I want to live a meaningful life and ensure that my family and those that depend on me do not suffer.’

Despite his other preoccupations outside showbiz, he avowed that music is an undying passion that ‘has always been there, even when life circumstances obstructed.’