Fast–rising artiste, Mildred Joel a.k.a. Maj recently discovered that she has been taken for a ride. For a long time the singer had been an ordinary fling to her partner while all along she was living in a fool’s paradise that she’s the main chic.

In her lamentation to Inside Nollywood, Maj said: “Being a side chick is not a bad thing, as long as you are aware of your position in the relationship. If you agree to be a side chick to a guy that is already in a relationship, I don’t see it as a bad thing, because you know there’s someone there before you. My problem is when you are being deceived and you think you are the main chick, and at the end of the day, he keeps giving you excuses. In my case, I was neither the main chick nor the side chick, I was just an ordinary fling.”

On what she did after discovering the truth, Maj said: “I walked away from the relationship without saying a word. I basically ‘ghosted’ him and placed all my attention on my career. Now, I am looking for someone who is God fearing, respectful, intelligent and understands what it means to be loving and caring. I don’t like deceptive guys. I also detest cheating and not family-oriented men. Above all, dirtiness turns me off in relationships.”

Maj recently released a song entitled, Cup Don Full, where she narrates her true-life experience.