From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In furtherance of his issue driven campaigns, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi at the weekend said that of all the qualities he possess heading to the February 25th Presidential poll, being trustworthy is the important of all.

In a series of tweets ostensibly to warn Nigerians against settling for less or repeating the mistakes of past, the LP Candidate said “We can no longer gamble with our fate and future. I’m running for President because, I am qualified, I have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina, governance experience, and track record. More importantly, Nigerians can trust me”

Obi noted that Nigeria that is working today is for a small minority of people “There is Nigeria; But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians. Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government.”

The former Anambra state Governor said that the desire of Nigerians to take back their country is total and unanimous because everybody wishes for a better life.

“The desire to take Nigeria back is nearly unanimous. We may be used to the old order; but we cannot vote for continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity and poverty. Deprivation is not habit forming. Nigerians desire a better life.”

Obi explained the damage successive bad leadership has done to the psyche of Nigerians and declared that “Nigeria is badly in need of a reformative leadership. Bad leadership has hurt us deeply, damaged our psyche and diminished our potentials and dreams.