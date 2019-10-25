Damiette Braide

Gospel musician, Bishop Gbenga Beke will on Saturday celebrate his 35 years on stage and launch an album, Adieu Daddy produced in memory of the iconic comedian, Moses Olaiya Adejumo popularly known as Baba Sala.

According to the leader of Redeemed Rhythms Band, the event will take place at Eco Event Centre, Mokola Bus Stop, Egbeda, Lagos by 2pm.

Beke started singing as a child in 1979 when he was a chorister in Celestial Church of Christ, Lagos. He is gifted in playing different musical instruments. His other albums include Marvellous, The Great Message, Holiness, and Praises.

“I sing in English and Yoruba languages. My target audience is basically Christians and everyone that loves gospel music. The album, Adieu Daddy, is dedicated to my late father, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, a comedian who died last year after a brief illness,” he says.

For the event, the Special Guest of Honour is Evang. Felix Enikanoselu while Primate Olakunle Babalola emerges Father of the Day, and Mother of the Day remains Mrs. Salami aka Iya Selima Alamala.