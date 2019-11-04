In a bid to appreciate Nigerians for their patronage over the years, Beko Nigeria, makers of household appliances is launching a new promotion at the forthcoming Lagos International Trade fair which holds from November 1-10.

The promotion according to Mr Evren Albas the company’s Regional Director of Sub-Saharan Africa is aimed at enhancing the purchasing power of its teeming customers during the fair.

He said the promo will see anyone who purchases any Beko product getting as much as 10 per cent discount, a special gift with two years warranty on all products purchased during the Trade fair which is taking place at the Tafawa Belewa Square complex, Onikan in Lagos.

The promotional discount, the company explained will cover all existing Beko models and it is aimed at also enabling retailers to drive sales in the run up to Black Friday and the Christmas festivities.

“The campaign will appear across Beko digital platforms to target home owners, plus retailers will receive marketing materials to use in store and online. This is the biggest promotion we’ve ever run and we’re confident it’s going to boost sales over the next few months,” Mr Albas stated.