Prudence, transparency, and diligence are some of the hallmarks of a successful man. All these sterling qualities are grabbed through hard work, proficiency, and strict dedication. This is the story of Jack Rich, founder, and president of Belema Oil.

He has made solid impacts that have been felt by young and old, male and female, especially in the Nifeger Delta, where he hails from. His benevolence has touched everyone he on his path, especially his commitment towards Kalabariland and beyond.

He has been widely recognised because of his humanitarian assistance to several communities in his hometown and to many individuals.

Some of the projects embarked on by his company, Belema Oil, and his foundation include water projects, road construction, and support of artists.

Jack Rich spent huge resources during the COVID-19 lockdown, distributing relief materials to a lot of people.

Belema Aid reconstructed and refurbished a 300-bed, fully-furnished isolation centre in Mabushi, Abuja.

The billionaire is involved in many humanitarian activities and came about this as a result of his yearning and constant need to affect other people positively.

Jack Rich believes in affecting the needy positively. In his own little way, it is important that he shows a kindness to the man next door.

Apart from Popping Smiles Charity, he is also involved with funding a lot of non-governmental organizations and individuals.

For Jack Rich, a father and caring husband, transparency and client satisfaction have helped him excel in business and, as such, he has never thought of quitting, especially with his strong belief in prayers, even during the most challenging of business times.