Emmanuel Emenike’s bid to relaunch his career in Belgium after a long-term knee injury has suffered a serious setback after second division side, KVC Westerlo, released him. The 32-year-old former Super Eagles star striker failed to score in five league appearances for Westerlo.

He moved to Belgium in September as a free agent after more than a year out of football, no thanks to injury.

His current market value is put at round €500,000, remarkably far from the €16 million he once was rated on the transfer market.

He has previously played for Turkish champions, Fenerbache, West Ham in the Premier League as well as Spartak Moscow in Russia.