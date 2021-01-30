A Belgium scout cum agent, Anthony Nwosu shopping for Africa Europe Sporting Management with his team recently stormed Akure, Ondo State capital to scout for young talented players that will participate in a tournament coming up in Greece February and another in March this Year 2021.

According to Nwosu, the purpose of their coming to Nigeria is to gather talented players of U16 and U18 from where the best would be chosen.

The selected players will have a chance to showcase themselves in Europe with a hope of reaching their zenith by featuring for the Nigeria National teams to the highest level, stated Nwosu

“We are also here to help and promote the Nigeria grassroot football and to let the world to know that Nigeria is a country that is blessed with talented footballers and have what it take to play a professional football.

“We will take a selected team to Europe for exposure. The 1st trip is for under 16 in February and 2nd trip is for under 18 in March this year 2021.”

According to him, successful players signed would be strictly monitored in and out of the field in Europe.

Nwosu thanked the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF for their role in grassroot football. He advised that the issue of Godfatherism in football be stopped if growth and development of football in Nigeria would be permanent.