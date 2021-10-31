From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore has urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure they bring trophies to their respective MDAs during the forth coming 2021 Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) holding in Ilorin, Kwara state.

He stated this at the FEPSGA Aerobics for Public Servants Monthly Walking Jogging Exercise at the M.K.O Stadium, Abuja formerly which took place over the weekend, the last for the year 2021.

The Permanent Secretary appluaded his Ministry for winning the first position trophy for Well behaved Ministry at the event and also reminded the teeming crowd that the Ministry of Interior also won first position for the Best dressed Ministry at the last monthly event.

In a statement signed by Olaitan Sanya-Abiodun,

Senior Inform.Officer, for the Director Press, he said hygiene talk was also given by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Didi Walson, titled ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet Campaign’. Notable also was a talk on the need for daily exercise individually, presented by a representative from the Ministry of Health .

Pharmacist Olusola Idowu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Representative of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Titilayo Akpayo and that of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health were also present.

Eventful was the presentation of awards to different MDAs with the Ministry of Interior winning the first position for Well behaved team and the National Lottery Trust Fund grabbing the first position for Best dressed; Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy took the first place for the highest in attendance, among others.