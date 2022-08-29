By Monica Iheakam

Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist, Blessing Oborodudu has been seeded by the United World Wrestling UWW for the Belgrade World Championship.

Oborodudu, an 11 – time African champion is the No.3 seed in the 68kg weight class behind Meerim Zhumanazaraova of Kazakhstan (No.1) and Tamyra Mensah of USA (No. 2).

With only 12 days left until the 2022 World Championships beginning from September 10-18, United World Wrestling has released the tentative top eight women’s wrestling seeds.

This is even as the world body released the entry list for the competition billed for September.