From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Believers Love World, also known as Christ Embassy, has disclosed arrangements to organise the third edition of its global conference titled ‘Global Ministers Classroom.’

The Coordinator of International School of Ministers, (ISM), Pastor Princess Nkoyo, who addressed newsmen recently in Abuja,

explained that participants would be taught strategies advance the kingdom.

“It will equip and empower participants to become missionaries of the gospel and reach out to their various communities.

“There is a need for people, globally to be equipped and strengthened for especially the hard times as this where the world battles with issues like violence, insecurity and the pandemic, ” she said.

According to Nkoyo, the 2-day online conference was scheduled to hold on May 21 and 22, while participants would be using the website link to register at www.christembassy-ism.org.

She added that the conference which would start on by 2pm on May GMT would run uninterrupted.

Nkoyo said ISM was a specialized training programme which was meant to train and equip founders of ministry, church leaders, song minister, children ministry leaders amongst others.

She estimated that about 177 countries that participated in a similar online edition which held in 2019, would take part.