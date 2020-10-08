Doris Obinna and Henry Uche

The Believers Loveworld Ministry aka, (Christ Embassy) has laid the foundation stone of Loveworld Medical Centre in Lagos as a proof of its love for mankind.

At the ground-breaking ceremony held within the week, the chairman on the occasion, Revd. Tom Amenkhienan, who spoke on behalf of the founder, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, said the Loveworld Medical Centre, Aseese, was a project passionately championed by Chris Oyakhilome, specially designed to save lives.

Amenkhienan noted that the project was being executed by Loveworld Medical Missions and Services, under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, to improving the state of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria.

According to him, the Loveworld Medical Centre will be a well-equipped multi-specialty hospital; staffed with highly skilled medical and allied personnel committed to saving lives.

He stressed, “Injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in both developing and developed countries. About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries; overall injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally.

“Today road traffic injuries (RTIs) are leading cause of premature death and disabilities in Nigeria and the world at large, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional and economic implications on society.

“The location of the hospital sited along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major component of the road network in the sub-region. Statistics show that most road traffic crashes occur on intercity roads and highways, and we also know that road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and commercial buses are among the leading causes of injuries. Victims of such crashes form a quota of the patients that will be managed in this hospital.”

He added that the ministry is poised to change the narrative on trauma management in Nigeria through its great initiative and on that basis, enjoins everyone to support the project and work with Loveworld Medical Missions to make the dream of this hospital a reality.

On his part, the Chairman of TCIF Pst. Dr. Deola Philips, posited that the church has embarked on some interventions Programs which includes; public safety education through the Trauma Care International Foundation and medical outreach championed by the Volunteer Medical Corps.

“We have taken a step further through this project to provide a Christ-centred Medical complex that will meet the needs of critically ill or injured patients, by providing them with access to resuscitation, emergency surgical procedures, specialized medical and diagnostic facilities, intensive and high dependency care wards, blood banking, and other allied services; all of which will be delivered by our highly trained team of specialists.

“All these are imperative having recognized the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries and medical complications,” he affirmed.