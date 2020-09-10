Bella Shmurda as he is popularly known sprung to Limelight with his hit single “Vision 2020” which caught the attention of Music legend “Olamide” who hopped on the remix.

Bella went on to release his first official EP which has done over 70 million streams across all platforms.

He has also gone ahead to feature in some of the Biggest collaborations of this year.

He his probably one of the Industry’s Biggest revelation of the year, Bella has been tipped to become the new “King Of The Streets” as he drops the audio and visuals to smash Hit single “Dangbana orisa”, which was listed as the “Most streamed new song” in the world this week on audiomack followed by the likes of “6ix9ine” and “Lil Durk”.

He has also been rumoured to be dropping a project in October, An Album that is expected to give him the accolades that he truly deserves , He calls his type of music “The Conscious sound”