Fast rising star, Bella Abidemi Oluwasegun popularly known as Bellamino, on Friday, April 15 released his sizzling new Afropop single titled, Pepper Soup.
Bellamino, 26, rose to fame after signing a deal with Akwaamaka Record label in 2020. His genres of music, Afro-pop and hip-hop, have helped him to become one of the brightest young talents in the music industry. The artiste released his first single, Come Online in 2020. A few months later in 2021, he dropped another single, Destiny.
The enterprising musician, whose songs are available on all streaming platforms, is focused on giving his fans something different with the new single, which promises to be an instant hit.
