Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, yesterday, signed the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N145.8 billion into law.

He said the budget, tagged: ‘Budget of accelerated Result’, was made up of N90.1 billion, representing 61.79 percent recurrent expenditure and N55.7 billion, representing 38.21 percent capital expenditure.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of Kogi State with the signing into law of the 2022 budget.

“This is because my administration has tried to stem corruption to the barest, to give better service to the people of the state with good accountability.

“We will continue to guarantee zero corruption in Kogi State. Corruption will never lead us anywhere. We will try our best to stem it to the barest, if not at zero level in Kogi State.

“I want to assure you we will continue to be transparent in our governance and financial dealings. We will continue to show high level of probity and accountability,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, the administration will consolidate on the economic, infrastructural and security development of the state in 2022.

He said his administration would also continue to improve on security because “without security, there can’t be any meaningful economic development in the state.”

Bello thanked all law enforcement agencies and residents for always responding properly whenever there was any challenge.

The governor also thanked the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget and for giving prompt attention to all the requests of the executive.

Bello, however, urged the ministry of finance to guide the administration in abiding by the provisions of the budget for better implementation and results in the fiscal year.