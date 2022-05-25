From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Mr. Abba Bello, son of former PDP national chairman has defeated incumbent House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi-Kalgo-Bunza Federal constituency.

He polled 64 votes while his opponent got 41 votes.

