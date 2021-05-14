By Vivian Onyebukwa

Blessing Bello Odegbesan, an up coming artist, is dropping her new song entitled, Ore-Ofe (Grace) pretty soon, via the various platforms of the social and conventional media.

Beaming with adorable smiles during a chat with newsmen, she assured that the song will draw listeners and viewers to the heavens, apart from thrilling them in a most awesome way.

The Ogun state-born-artiste and Sound Engineer, who also specialized in music production as a trained music producer, asserted that she has come to stay in the mainstream music industry in Nigeria, and also ready to conquer the world.

Revealing why she chose music, she said her love for the music of the soul was developed from her membership as a church chorister. “l was enamoured into singing when l became a member of my church choir. I was encouraged in the art of music having spent some years as a chorister. It gives me happiness and makes me feel fulfilled whenever l sing. So, l naturally chose to become a musician”.

Odegbesan who studied Performing and Media Arts in Nigeria, recalled how her mother encouraged and motivated her to focus and develop on her music career. “My mother further encouraged me to study Sound Engineering at Southwest Media College in South Africa. The course deals with the study of music production.”

Speaking further about her inspiration for music, and the theme of her new song, she said, “I have been inspired by various outings I have had with notable artistes. The song Ore-Ofe was inspired by the Biblical injunction in Corinthians 12:9 which says, “But He said to me, my grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness, Therefore I will boost all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ may rest on me.”

The passage, according to her, inspired her so much, which made her to come to a conclusion that God’s Grace is all that is needed to journey in this tribulation times, despite all the shortcomings. “His love and grace gives meaning to our lives and the entire world at large, she added.”