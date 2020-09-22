Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

For not meeting up with the monthly revenue target, Kogi state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Monday night disband the Kogi state internal Revenue service, KIRS sacking all its staff.

It was learnt that the sack was as a result of the inability of the revenue agency to meet up with the required one Billion Naira monthly revenue target for the state as the agency since the beginning of this year has performed below expectations.

It was also gathered that the state government was not comfortable with its inability to embark on any meaningful projects since January 2020 due to the poor internally revenue generation from the agency.

Meanwhile, a statement issued late last night by the state commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo confirmed the development adding that the Finance Commissioner , Ashiwaju Idris Ashiru have been appointed to head Interim Management Committe.

“The Kogi State Governor has suspended the Management of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service with immediate effect and appointed an Interim Management Committee to oversee the daily activities of the Service.”

Fanwo said the suspension was predicated on “violation of corporate governance in the service”, saying the State Government had to act to save the Service from further violations.

Speaking on phone with our correspondent he said ‘Yes, the Management has been suspended”, explaining that the decision came as a result the 2019 Audited Financial Report of the Service.

“The Governor is conscious of things that have to do with excellent corporate governance, transparency and accountability.

“The 2019 Audited Financial Report of the service shows that their were infractions and the Governor had to take a decision to ensure the Service is repositioned.

“In the place of the Management, the Governor has appointed an Interim Management Committee to oversee the daily affairs of the Service.

“The newly appointed Interim Management Committee is to be chaired by the Hon. Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris. Other members of the Committee are the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, SAN, the Auditor General of the State, Alh. Yakubu Okala and the Auditor General Local Government, Alh. Usman Ododo while the Accountant General of the State, Alh. Momoh Jibrin is to serve as the Secretary”.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru confirmed that they have met with members of the suspended Management Committee and told them to hand over to the most senior staff in their respective departments while the suspended Chairman has also handed over.