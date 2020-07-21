Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has Tuesday hailed the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his 64th birthday anniversary, describing him as a true democrat and a progressive pioneer.

According to a press statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mohamed Onogwu, Governor Bello noted that Akeredolu has remained resolute on his stand of a better Nigeria for the people which he has continued to champion even as the governor of the Sunshine State.

He described Governor Akeredolu as a foremost progressive thinker who revolutionised the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) while he was president of the body in 2008, a feat, he noted, qualified him for a bigger national assignment.

The Kogi governor added that Governor Akeredolu in his first term has aligned with the Federal Government’s agricultural revolution policy while he has also boosted the infrastructure and the overall governance of the state.

Governor Bello urged the celebrant to continue to impact lives and not to stray from the path of humanitarianism which he noted would continue to differentiate him from anyone else.

He prayed for long life and good health for the governor, wishing him blissful years ahead.