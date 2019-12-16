Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday inaugurated micro facilities valued at N500 million under the World Bank Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

The projects are situated across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Bello commenced the projects’ inauguration with a completed cottage hospital and two motorised boreholes at Anyava and Agassa Uvette communities in Okene Local Government Area.

He also performed a foundation laying ceremony of a Skills Acquisition centre at Okene Community Secondary School (OCSS) in Anyava.

Represented by Director General, Government House Administration, Alhaji Shaibu Oricha, the governor lauded the partnership between the world bank and the State Government, valued at N500 million to provide basic social amenities to poor rural communities across the state.

”We started with commissioning of the clinic; the importance of health cannot be overemphasied because health is wealth, and you need to provide health facility for human being to exist, so that we can have a healthy environment.