By Steve Agbota

Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Muhammed Bello- Koko, has received his confirmation letter from the Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation. President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved Bello-Koko’s appointment as the substantive Managing Director of NPA.

The Permanent Secretary of the Transport Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, presented the official letter to Bello Koko in Abuja on Monday. Shortly, after the presentation, Bello Koko took to his official handle on twitter @mojalilah and said: “Alhamdulillah. I received my confirmation letter today as the Managing Director, @Nigerianports. The letter was presented to me by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Ajani Magdalene.”

Prior to his appointment on acting capacity, Bello Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, a position he held between 2015 and May 2021.

Born on 25th March 1969 in Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, Bello- Koko obtained his SSCE certificate from the Federal Government College, Sokoto in 1986. In 1992, he obtained a degree in Management studies from the University of Sokoto. Mohammed Koko obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 1995.

Mohammed Koko worked as an Executive Trainee-Banking Operations at the FSB International Bank Plc, Port Harcourt in 1996.

Before leaving FSB International Bank Plc, Port Harcourt in 2004, he has worked in different capacities. In 2005, he joined Zenith Bank as the Manager-Team Head, Public Sector and Large Corporate. He was subsequently promoted to Senior Manager- Head Public.

He was the Assistant General Manager/Zonal Head in-charge of Branches under one of Rivers/Bayelsa Zones.

He became a member of the Zenith Bank Executive management team after he was promoted to the Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head. In 2015, he was appointed the Executive Director Finance of the Nigerian Ports Authority by President Buhari.

In May 2021, Mohammed Koko was appointment the acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) after Hadiza Bala Usman was suspended from office.